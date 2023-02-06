fbpx
Monday, February 6, 2023
HomeFeaturedFor business or pleasure, a perfect place to stay: Hotel Djurhuus
FeaturedHospitalityPlan Your TripTourism & Travel

For business or pleasure, a perfect place to stay: Hotel Djurhuus

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
0
15
Partial view of the Sky Lounge with Nólsoy clearly visible. Image credits: Hotel Djurhuus.

SPONSORED. Hotel Djurhuus is the perfect place to stay whether it’s for business or pleasure. The hotel offers the best balance of warmth and comfort all within a relaxed atmosphere. “It’s here that memories and friendships can be made,” as we say.

Parking onsite is no issue—there is plenty of space for your bus or rental car.

So start you day here with a hearty breakfast; and help yourself throughout the day to a hot beverage. And why not bring it to our Sky Lounge where you can marvel at the breath-taking views of our nature or just relax socializing with others. Our well-equipped
fitness room is open, too, ensuring you can stay in great shape.

Hotel Djurhuus is situated next to the ocean but also within a fresh 10-minute
walk from the center of Tórshavn. Our capital city offers an array of different
restaurants, cafés, and places to shop. Here you will be assured of a very warm
welcome.

Holding a party? Need a meeting room? Planning an event? As your partner we
will use our knowledge as your compass. Feel free to use our toolbox where you
can create your next event uninterrupted.

The Team at Hotel Djurhuus is right here for you, every day.

Website: https://hd.fo
Email: booking@hd.fo
Telephone: +298 355500

The main entrance is in the glass section of the building. Image credits: Hotel Djurhuus.
Previous article
Birth rate decreases as 7.7 percent fewer babies born last year compared to 2021
Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2023 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

?
This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out.
×