For business or pleasure, a perfect place to stay: Hotel Djurhuus

SPONSORED. Hotel Djurhuus is the perfect place to stay whether it’s for business or pleasure. The hotel offers the best balance of warmth and comfort all within a relaxed atmosphere. “It’s here that memories and friendships can be made,” as we say.

Parking onsite is no issue—there is plenty of space for your bus or rental car.

So start you day here with a hearty breakfast; and help yourself throughout the day to a hot beverage. And why not bring it to our Sky Lounge where you can marvel at the breath-taking views of our nature or just relax socializing with others. Our well-equipped

fitness room is open, too, ensuring you can stay in great shape.

Hotel Djurhuus is situated next to the ocean but also within a fresh 10-minute

walk from the center of Tórshavn. Our capital city offers an array of different

restaurants, cafés, and places to shop. Here you will be assured of a very warm

welcome.

Holding a party? Need a meeting room? Planning an event? As your partner we

will use our knowledge as your compass. Feel free to use our toolbox where you

can create your next event uninterrupted.

The Team at Hotel Djurhuus is right here for you, every day.

Website: https://hd.fo

Email: booking@hd.fo

Telephone: +298 355500