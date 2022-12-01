Flight attendant Nielsen’s 35-year career with Atlantic Airways celebrated as she retires

If you’ve ever traveled to or from the Faroe Islands via Atlantic Airways, there’s a good chance you’ve met Bergtóra Nielsen, who’s worked for the national carrier ever since its establishment in 1988.

As of Monday, Nielsen retired due to old age after nearly 35 years as a flight attendant with the Faroese national carrier. No wonder colleagues and family members and friends greeted her on the ground after her final flight as a member of the cabin crew.

“She embodies everything warm and homely,” Atlantic Airways noted on the occasion. “She has dignity and authority; but mostly, Bergtóra is just Bergtóra.”

“We know her face and we know the greeting given over the inflight speakers after touchdown in the Faroes: ‘Góðu ferðafólk, vælkomin heim’ (in English, ’Dear passengers, welcome home’). This warm greeting, which is a trademark for our airline, is Bergtóra’s. And for almost 35 years, countless passengers have felt safe and at home on Bergtóra’s flights.”

Ms. Nielsen was on Atlantic Airways’ first crossing back in March 1988 and for almost 20 years worked as head flight attendant, training hundreds of new attendants over the years.