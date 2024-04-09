fbpx
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Fjord: The essential boutique for charming Faroe-themed souvenirs and gifts

By Bui Tyril
Designar and boutique owner Suffía Nón. Image credits: Maria Olsen.

SPONSORED. Visit Fjord, the Faroe Islands’ perfect gift and souvenir shop! Owned and run by designer Suffía Nón, this is your first choice boutique featuring contemporary designs inspired by Faroese culture and nature. All of the Fjord products are designed by Suffía Nón herself, giving them a special and unique look and feel.

Textile bag decorated with lovely puffins.

If for some reason you can’t make it to our physical store in Fuglafjørður, make sure you visit our web shop at Fjord.fo.

Fjord offers a great variety of neat, beautifully decorated gifts, souvenirs and more. Trays, mugs, notebooks, puzzles, key rings, posters, postcards, greeting cards, tea towels, bed linen, cushions, tote bags—just to name a few examples. You’ll be charmed.


Website: Fjord.fo
Email: fjord@fjord.fo

