First Ukrainian refugee granted temporary residence in the Faroe Islands

Earlier this week, the first of a number of Ukrainian refugees received by the Faroe Islands was granted a residence permit in accordance with a new special act on Ukrainian refugees that was passed into law a week ago by the Faroese parliament. The act grants refugees from the war-hit nation temporary residence for up to two years.

“I am pleased that we can lend Ukrainians in need a helping hand,” Magnus Rasmussen, Minister of Industry and Trade, was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Ministry.

“Political agreement and cooporation between all parts, grant us good conditions that will make our first experience with refugees a success,” Mr. Rasmussen added.

On Sunday, the first 15 Ukrainian refugees applied for a residence permit and two days later the first such permit was granted. As of Wednesday, 40 Ukrainians had applied for a residence permit.

One element that sets the new special act apart from other immigration legislation is that people who are granted a residence permit under this law can go to work immediately without needing a separate work permit.

Ukrainian refugees are reportedly expected to go to work after Easter.

According to reports, the House of Industry is set to host an event in the near future to provide Ukrainians in the Faroe Islands with useful information about the Faroese labor market.