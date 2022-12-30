First names announced for 2023 iterations of Voxbotn, Summar Festival

Come summer 2023, live music events and festivals are, as usual, set to play out across the Faroes. One such event, Voxbotn, has taken place at Vágsbotnur in central Tórshavn for the past 11 years. For the 2023 iteration of Voxbotn, the organizers have announced that what earlier used to be a one-day event is being expanded to a two-day festival slated to occur during the last weekend of the month of June.

Such an extended version of Voxbotn in fact was already offered in August last year as a celebration of the festival’s 10th anniversary, after Covid-related restrictions had seen the 2020 event called off.

Voxbotn 2023 will be held on June 23rd and 24th, with the first acts already announced. Along with names such as Faroese rap group RSP and singer-songwriter Marius Ziska, Katrina from Katrina & the Waves will be performing in Tórshavn this summer. Katrina & the Waves are known for their mega-hit from 1985 “Walking on Sunshine” and for winning the Eurovision Song Contest for the United Kingdom in 1997 with the song “Love Shine a Light”.

Another notable in the line-up is Scottish TikTok star Nathan Evans, known for hits like “Ring Ding”, “The Last Shanty” and “Wellerman Guy”, which led to a renewed interest in sea shanties and maritime songs.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Summar Festival, which takes place in Klaksvík from Augsut 3rd to 5th, have also announced the first artist for next year’s event — Swedish rock band Europe, of 1980s fame, known for mega hits like “The Final Countdown” plus other hits such as “Carrie”, “Rock the Night”, “Superstitious”, and “Prisoners In Paradise”.