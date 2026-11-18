A large fire broke out at the Mest shipyard at Skála on Wednesday evening, heavily damaging an older wooden building near the slipway. Emergency services responded in force after the blaze was reported around 17:30, according to news media.

The structure—known locally as the slipway building (bedingshúsið)—previously housed the shipyard’s paint storage, timber storage, and electrical department. The building appears to have burned down beyond repair, though the fire was successfully contained and prevented from spreading to neighboring structures.

Explosion risk averted

Firefighters and emergency crews worked to secure the perimeter, successfully averting the risk of explosions from high-pressure canisters and other hazardous materials stored on site.

The trawler Stelkur, which was positioned on the slipway next to the burning building, appears to have remained largely intact, though it may have sustained minor damage from the heat and smoke.

Residents warned of smoke

As wind directions shifted later in the evening, dense smoke began drifting toward the village of Skála. Police issued a precautionary advisory urging local residents to keep their windows and doors closed. Authorities also asked onlookers gathered along the roads above the shipyard to leave the area so emergency crews could work safely.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials have not yet released a full assessment of the material damages.