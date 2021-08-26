Faroese therapist awarded major Danish prize for volunteer work to help cerebral palsy patients

Katrin Jacobæus from the Faroe Islands has been awarded Denmark’s Helene Elsass prize for her work to improve conditions for people with cerebral palsy (CP), reportedly among the greatest prizes to be awarded for volunteer work in Denmark.

The prize is awarded by the Elsass Foundation, a charity organization working to improve the quality of life for people with CP and their families.

40-year old Ms. Jacobæus works as a physical therapist at the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands. The Helene Elsass prize, worth 150,000 DKK, was handed by Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte of Denmark, protector of the organization, during a ceremony in Copenhagen on August 24th.

In her role as the chair of the Faroese CP Foundation, Ms. Jacobæus has taken on the challenge of spreading more awareness of the disease in the Faroe Islands and has likewise worked to create better treatment options for CP in the Faroe Islands.