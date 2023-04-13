Faroese Sustainable Business Initiative wins EDIE Award for Partnership and Collaboration

The Faroese Sustainable Business Initiative—Burðardygt Vinnulív, as the network is known in Faroese—claimed this year’s international EDIE award for Partnership and Collaboration.

In competition with eight other nominees in the same category, Burðardygt Vinnulív received the prize for Partnership and Collaboration of the Year at the awards event in London on March 30th.

The EDIE awards are known as the UK’s largest and most prestigious sustainability awards, recognizing excellence across the spectrum of ‘green’ business, including both large and small initiatives and projects.

“We were impressed by the highly systemic and participative approach taken by such a small community, making this initiative a worthy winner of a very popular category,” the judges said.

