Faroese singer-songwriter Teitur nominated for Nordic Council Music Prize

Faroese singer-songwriter Teitur is among 13 nordic artists nominated for the 2023 Nordic Council Music Prize, the Nordic Council announced.

Teitur is known for songs like “Louis, Louis”, “Josephine”, and “One and Only”.

“Since his greatly acclaimed debut album ‘Poetry and Aeroplanes’ (Universal Records, 2003) Teitur has been recognized internationally as a leading performer and singer-songwriter,” the rationale reads.

“Starting off as a proficient teenage guitarist and gifted with a fine voice, Teitur quickly evolved into a mature artist, not only performing but also composing and producing his own music”.

“Among the many highlights of his career are performances in Europe with Nico Muhly,” the statement continues. “He has further collaborated with an array of other artists and ensembles including bands, choirs, chamber ensembles and even symphony orchestras.”

“Normally, Teitur writes all arrangements for these ensembles,” we’re told. “He has toured extensively on several continents and his creative output has been highly acclaimed in the international press.”

The winner of the Nordic Council Music Prize will be announced in Oslo on October 31st. Two years ago, Faroese singer Eivør won the 2021 Nordic Council Music Prize.