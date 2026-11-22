A Faroese-language short film shot on the island of Kunoy has captured top honors from viewers at one of Denmark’s most prominent showcases for emerging cinema. Ein Raskur Drongur (A Good Boy), written and directed by Mariann Sofiasdóttir, won the Audience Award at the Ekko Shortlist Awards 2026 in Copenhagen on November 19th.

The 17-minute drama—which was also nominated for the main jury prize ‘Shortlist Prisen’—secured the most public votes among 20 shortlisted contenders. Unlike the jury awards, the Audience Award is decided entirely by viewers.

Set in the Faroe Islands in 1957 and filmed against the dramatic backdrop of the tiny harbour of Kunoy village, the story follows young Karl—played by nine-year-old Sámuel Akselsson Heldarskarð of Klaksvík—who is bullied and ostracized by neighborhood boys spreading rumors that his dog, Rolf, has gone mad and must be put down. After witnessing the bullying, Karl’s grandfather (Nicolaj Falck) faces the painful task of telling the boy that Rolf—his only friend—must be euthanized that very same day.

Produced by Peter Uller and Mariann Sofiasdóttir through production company Niðanfok with support from Filmværksted Odense, the 2025 film also features Rókur Leivsson, Sigrun Dalsgaard, and Felix Erluson Apol in the cast.

The prize marks another milestone at the awards for Sofiasdóttir, who was previously nominated at the Ekko Shortlist Awards in 2021 for her screenplay for the drama Angel.

A Good Boy originally premiered on the Ekko Shortlist streaming platform in February 2026 and is available to watch online with English subtitles via Filmmagasinet Ekko.