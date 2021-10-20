Faroese send one million DKK in aid to Afghanistan

Earlier this month, on behalf of the Government of the Faroe Islands, Jenis av Rana, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture, decided to donate 500,000 DKK (78,000 USD) in humanitarian aid to war-torn Afghanistan. The donation will be provided through the UN World Food Programme, Mr. av Rana said.

Only five percent of Afghan households receive sufficient amounts of nutrition with a further two million children remaining at risk of malnutrition if help is not provided quickly, according to the WFP, which was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Government’s decision to provide aid to Afghanistan follows another donation of the same amount offered in early September by Red Cross Faroe Islands, which announced it was sending the amount to Afghanistan to assist the Red Cross and Red Crescent in their work there.