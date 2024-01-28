fbpx
Sunday, January 28, 2024
HomeEmergenciesFaroese send 80,000 EUR in emergency aid to Iceland’s volcano-hit Grindavík
EmergenciesHumanitarian Aid

Faroese send 80,000 EUR in emergency aid to Iceland’s volcano-hit Grindavík

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
12
Screenshot from drone footage of Grindavík, Iceland. Image credits: Bjorn Steinbekk—Associated Press.

While the Icelandic Red Cross is raising funds to help those affected by the volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavík, where 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes earlier this winter, the Faroese are lending a hand by donating 600,000 DKK (67,000 EUR).

“For a little over a week, Faroe Islanders have raised funds for the Icelandic Red Cross,” the Faroe Islands Red Cross stated. The Red Cross added that it raised 300,000 DKK (40,000 EUR) from civil society, with Government of the Faroe Islands matching that amount by another 300,000 DKK, to a total 600,000 DKK (80,000 EUR).

The director of the Icelandic Red Cross, Jón Brynjar Birgisson, expressed his gratitude for the Faroese donations.

“Our Faroese friends are always ready to do good,” he noted. “You never have to ask them for help, they volunteer right away. As friends do.”

Previous article
Couple may face up to ten years in prison for attempting to smuggle 24 kilos of hemp
Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2024 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out. ?