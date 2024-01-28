Faroese send 80,000 EUR in emergency aid to Iceland’s volcano-hit Grindavík

While the Icelandic Red Cross is raising funds to help those affected by the volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavík, where 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes earlier this winter, the Faroese are lending a hand by donating 600,000 DKK (67,000 EUR).

“For a little over a week, Faroe Islanders have raised funds for the Icelandic Red Cross,” the Faroe Islands Red Cross stated. The Red Cross added that it raised 300,000 DKK (40,000 EUR) from civil society, with Government of the Faroe Islands matching that amount by another 300,000 DKK, to a total 600,000 DKK (80,000 EUR).

The director of the Icelandic Red Cross, Jón Brynjar Birgisson, expressed his gratitude for the Faroese donations.

“Our Faroese friends are always ready to do good,” he noted. “You never have to ask them for help, they volunteer right away. As friends do.”