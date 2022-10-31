Faroese seafood exports break new records amid soaring prices

Faroese seafood exports amounted to over 11.2 billion DKK during the period of September 2021 through August 2022, a 35 percent year-on-year increase.

According to Statistics Faroe Islands, this is the first time ever that the exports of goods from the island nation exceed 11 billion DKK (1.5B EUR) within the span of one year.

For the first eight months of 2022, seafood exports amounted to 8B DKK (1B EUR), compared to 5.8B DKK during the same time period of 2021, a whopping 39-percent growth.

The volume of mackerel exported in this time period increased by 14 percent while the value increased by 43 percent, as the price of frozen mackerel has risen by one-fourth with a similar trend seen in the herring trade.

The export value of farmed salmon, meanwhile, saw a 34-pc. increase to 3.5B DKK (0.5B EUR) despite the fact that the volume decreased by 7 pc.

The export value of whitefish species cod, saithe and haddock have likewise increased significantly, by 51, 27, and 69 pc., respectively, that’s an average increase of 25 to 35 pc. over the past year.