Amid fierce debate, Faroese salmon farmers issue condemnation of slaughter of white-sided dolphins

The Faroese Aquaculture Association has issued a public statement to condemn the recent slaughter of a 1400-strong group of dolphins.

The association, whose members cover the entire aquaculture industry in the Faroes, said it “wishes to condemn the slaughter of white-sided dolphins that took place on the Faroe Islands on 12 September.”

“The slaughter was a private, communal activity, and as such completely separate from the business activities of the fish farming industry,” the statement, dated September 16th, further read.

It added a final note: “The Faroese Aquaculture Association wants to make clear that no boats or other assets of Faroese fish farming companies were utilized before, during or after the slaughter.”

The condemnation by the aquaculture industry follows widespread debate in the Faroe Islands over the practice of occasionally slaughtering dolphins as part of the old Faroese tradition of killing pilot whales. Minister of Fisheries, Jacob Vestergaard, in a TV debate, stressed the position of the Faroese Government, namely that the country reserves its right to sustainably utilize any marine resources found in its waters.

The recent killing of a group of dolphins which turned out to be unexpectedly large became a controversy at home and perhaps even more abroad with news stories about the event brought by a host of major media outlets, reminiscent of a concerted campaign, with certain activist groups spearheading the spread of the story.