Faroese salmon farmer Hiddenfjord nominated by Reuters for ‘Responsible Business Awards’

Reuters Events, a subsidiary of the world-famous Reuters news agency, has nominated, amongst others, Faroese salmon farmer Hiddenfjord for one of its Responsible Business Awards.

The nomination is in particular attributed to the company’s decision to transport fish by sea rather than by air freight, as announced in 2020.

The Responsible Business Awards recognize companies deemed to have made a positive impact on business, society and the environment and to be pioneers in these areas. According to Reuters Events, Hiddenfjord has been nominated in the Business Transformation Awards category.

Hiddenfjord’s CO2 emissions for transport of salmon have reportedly decreased by 94 percent since the company’s suspension of the use of air freight.

“We are a part of a global community with a shared responsibility to consider the environment and the challenges caused by climate change,” Hiddenfjord CEO Atli Gregersen said in a statement. “We must dare to take big steps to make a real difference concerning CO2 emissions,” he added.

The winners of the awards will be announced on October 13th, we’re told.