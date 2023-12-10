Faroese-Russian fisheries treaty extended for 2024

The long-standing bilateral fisheries treaty between the Faroe Islands and the Russian Federation has been duly extended for another year, in line with tradition since almost half a century. The agreement was signed despite pressure from trans-atlanticist quarters to discontinue the collaboration with the Russians over perceived geopolitical differences.

“The Faroe Islands and Russia have today entered agreement on mutual fishing rights for 2024,” the Ministry of Fisheries and Infrastructure stated on December 8th.

“In result from the negotiations, the Faroese catch quota for cod and haddock in the Russian sector of the Barents Sea have been reduced in accordance with the Fisheries Management Plan for the stocks in question, meaning the catch quotas for cod and haddock are reduced by 20 percent and 18 percent, respectively. The Faroese catch quota for flatfish and northern shrimp remain unchanged.”

As for Russian fishing rights in Faroese waters, the catch quota for Atlantic mackerel and Atlanto-Scandian herring are adjusted in accordance with reductions recommended for 2024 by the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas, the statement added. “We are dealing with a reduction of 23.7 percent for Atlanto-Scandian herring and a 5.5-percent reduction for mackerel; the catch quota for blue whiting increases by 3,000 tonnes, a slightly lower increase compared to the recommendations of ICES on the blue whiting stock.”

