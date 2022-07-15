Faroese population reaches 54,000 amid spike in immigration

At the point when the current trajectory of population growth in the Faroese population kicked off in 2013, there were around 48,000 residents living in the 18 islands; fast forward to five years ago, the total population of the nation had passed 50,000 and by now — as of June 1st, 2022, according to Statistics Faroe Islands — the country is inhabited by 54,000 people, a 1.3 percent increase year-on-year.

In the last couple of months, meanwhile, that population growth has slowed down somewhat, owing to lower birth rates and higher death rates, as per Statistics Faroe Islands.

The agency further reported that the population increase of the one-year period ending on June 1st was not merely caused by natural increase but, to a much greater extent, by migration — with the difference between the number of deaths and the number of births amounting to a net 162 people in surplus, whereas the net difference between emigration and immigration saw the population increase by 521 people, in total growing the population by 683.