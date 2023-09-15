Faroese population nearing 55,000 mark

As of August 1st, the population of the Faroe Islands exceeded 54,700, an increase of 1,2 percent over the past 12 months.

According to Statistics Faroe Islands, while the majority of the population increase has earlier consisted of ethnic Faroese people i.e. Danish citizens, that is no longer the case. As much as 86 percent of the persons added to the population of the Faroes for the past two years did not have Danish citizenship.

The official Statistics agency notes that the past year’s population increase of 641 persons is for about one-third owing to natural increase—that is, a birth to death ratio of plus 197—and, notably, a net immigration of 444.