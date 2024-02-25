Faroese poet Kim Simonsen nominated for Nordic Council Literature Prize

The nominees for this year’s Nordic Council Literature Prize were revealed recently with poetry by Faroese writer and scholar Kim Simonsen counted among them. Simonsen’s latest poetry collection has title which, in English, would read approximately: “The Biological Composition of a Drop of Seawater Resembles the Blood in My Veins” (in Faroese: “Lívfrøðiliga samansetingin í einum dropa av havvatni minnir um blóðið í mínum æðrum”.

A writer, editor, publisher and academic, Simonsen has previously released two Faroese poetry collections in 2013 and 2015, respectively, with both of them receiving critical acclaim. Published by Verksmiðjan in 2023, the poetry collection nominated for this year’s Nordic Council Literature Prize was written shortly after the passing of the poet’s father.

“With this work, he’s managed to create a body of work in a language of grief and sorrowful father-son relationships that transcends the familiar and the private, and never becomes neither bitter nor sentimental,” the rationale reads.

“It’s a strong eco-poetic work that allows the reader to accompany the poet in his quietly existential journey. Kim Simonsen’s “Lívfrøðiliga samansetingin í einum dropa av havvatni minnir um blóðið í mínum æðrum” is a consistent, wise, poetic, and impressive poetry collection.”

The Nordic Council Literature Prize, one of five prizes awarded by the Nordic Council, has been awarded since 1962.

“The purpose of the Nordic Council’s prizes is to raise interest in the Nordic cultural community and Nordic co-operation on the environment, as well as to recognizse outstanding artistic and environmental efforts,” we’re told.

The winner of the Nordic Council Literature Prize will be handed the Nordlys (Northern Lights) statuette plus a cash sum of 300,000 DKK (40,240 EUR). The award winner is slated to be announced in the autumn with an awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Session of the Nordic Council in Reykjavik, Iceland.