Faroese music again to be featured at ‘The Great Escape’ festival in Brighton

Again this May, Faroese artists are included in the lineup at the annual Great Escape festival in Brighton, UK. The Faroese contribution to the festival this time around will be Elinborg, Aggrasoppar, and Joe & The Shitboys, according to Faroe Music Export.

This is the third year in a row that several Faroese artists will be performing at the British showcase festival. The three-day festival in mid May which traditionally draws audiences from all across the world, has earlier hosted international artists such as Ed Sheeraln, Adele, Sigrid, Aurora, Mø, Bastille, Bon Iver, Mumford and Sons, Laura Marling and many more.

“The Great Escape, established in 2006, is the festival for new music, showcasing 500 emerging artists from all over the world in 30+ walkable venues across the city and a pop-up festival site on Brighton Beach,” as per the festival’s website.

The three Faroese artists will be performing two concerts each during the festival, which will be held from 15 to 18 May, and just like last year, FMX and the G! Festival will be hosting a special Faroese event in Brighton during the day, where all three artists will be performing. The event will be open to representatives from the music industry as well as the public. According to FMX, the response has been highly encouraging.

“Of course we’re very pleased how well things have gone,” FMX director Glenn Larsen stated. “The attention to and interest in the Faroes and Faroese music has increased substantially,” he added.

This is evident, Glenn Larsen said, as two of the artists from this year’s lineup have performed at The Great Escape before and have been invited back. Aggrasoppar performed at last year’s iteration, and the year before Joe & The Shitboys performed there.