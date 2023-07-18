Faroese libraries, writers announce short-story contest for Multicultural Week

In the fall, the Faroes will again celebrate a ‘Multicultural Week’ across the islands, and as part of that the Faroe Islands’ public libraries in conjunction with the Faroese Writers’ Union (Rithøvundafelag Føroya) have launched a short-story competition.

The aim of the competition is “to celebrate and shed light on multiculturalism in the Faroe Islands,” we’re told, and “everyone is welcome to participate,” with 11 different languages to choose from.

Participants are asked to submit a short story on the theme ‘Home’ in just 1,000 to 1,500 words.

The piece is to be typed and can be written in any of the following languages: Faroese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Icelandic, English, German, French, Spanish, Ukrainian, Russian.

A 10,000 DKK award is in store for the winning bid, the organizers said.

“A panel of judges will decide the winner and may also translate submitted stories into Faroese or English,” they added. “The panel also reserves the right to publish stories up to a year after the deadline.”

Participants in the contest are reminded to add their full name, email address, telephone number and municipal address. They are also encouraged to write a few words about themselves. Entries to the competition are to be submitted by email to fjolmentan@gmail.com before midnight on October 1st, 2023.