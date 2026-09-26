Faroese hold Kazakh visitors to gritty draw in Nations League opener

TÓRSHAVN — The Faroe Islands opened their UEFA Nations League campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Kazakhstan tonight, as a vibrant Tórsvøllur Stadium played host to what proved to be a captivating, if at times erratic, clash.

From the first whistle, the home side was fueled by a relentless atmosphere. The core Faroese fan group provided a continuous wall of sound, driving their team forward with non-stop surges of chanting, rhythmic drumming, and a blare of horns that lent a festive touch to the League C, Group 3 fixture.

That signature vocal support paid early dividends in the 14th minute. The half-filled stadium erupted into a roar when Áki Samuelsen found the back of the net, giving the underdogs a dream lead and leaving the Kazakh defense momentarily stunned.

However, the visitors proved resilient. Kazakhstan gradually wrestled back control of the tempo and quieted the partisan crowd—if only briefly—in the 26th minute. Capitalizing on a set-piece opportunity, Temirlan Yerlanov struck the equalizer, restoring parity before the half-hour mark.

The second half evolved into a tense, tactical chess match. Kazakhstan controlled the bulk of possession, looking to string together patient build-up play, but their rhythm was consistently disrupted by a disciplined and aggressive Faroese backline. Cheered on by the unyielding chanting and drumming of their supporters, the Faroe Islands remained fiercely dangerous on the counter-attack, ultimately edging the visitors in shots on target.

Both managers utilized their benches heavily in the closing stages, introducing fresh legs and structural adjustments in a desperate bid to snatch a late winner. But as a heavy second-half rainfall set in, the overall quality of play began to suffer. Despite a clear-cut chance for the Faroese and a dramatic earlier strike off the post by the Kazakhs, a breakthrough eluded both sides.

The final whistle confirmed a fair reflection of a highly competitive encounter. While both teams walk away with a single point to open their accounts, the Faroe Islands will take immense confidence from a resolute performance heavily inspired, as usual, by their passionate home support.

Following their draw with Kazakhstan, the Faroese face a busy upcoming international window in League C, Group 3.

• September 29, 2026: Moldova vs. Faroe Islands (Away at Stadionul Zimbru, Chișinău);

• October 2, 2026: Faroe Islands vs. Slovakia (Home at Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn);

• October 6, 2026: Kazakhstan vs. Faroe Islands (Away at Astana Arena, Astana).