Faroese handballer á Skipagøtu signs contract with German club THW Kiel

On September 1st, it was confirmed that 20-year old Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, who for the past two years has played for Swedish team IK Sävehof, has signed with prestigious German team THW Kiel, becoming the first Faroese player to do so.

Á Skipagøtu has signed a four-year contract that runs up until mid June in 2027, according to thw-handball.de. The Faroese handballer will stay with IK Sävehof for one more year.

“Elias is one of the biggest talents in Europe,” said Viktor Szilágyi, the director of THW Kiel. “He is creative and understands the game,” the director noted, adding that the club has been following á Skipagøtu closely for years.

Á Skipagøtu called THW Kiel “one of the greatest clubs in Europe” with an “amazing” team. “It’s an honor for me to get to play there,” he said.

IK Sävehof stated that they are “proud that á Skipagøtu chose us to in the first place.”