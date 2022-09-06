fbpx
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
HomeSportsFaroese handballer á Skipagøtu signs contract with German club THW Kiel
Sports

Faroese handballer á Skipagøtu signs contract with German club THW Kiel

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
19
Handballer Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, the first Faroese ever to sign contract with German club THW Kiel.

On September 1st, it was confirmed that 20-year old Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, who for the past two years has played for Swedish team IK Sävehof, has signed with prestigious German team THW Kiel, becoming the first Faroese player to do so.

Á Skipagøtu has signed a four-year contract that runs up until mid June in 2027, according to thw-handball.de. The Faroese handballer will stay with IK Sävehof for one more year.

“Elias is one of the biggest talents in Europe,” said Viktor Szilágyi, the director of THW Kiel. “He is creative and understands the game,” the director noted, adding that the club has been following á Skipagøtu closely for years.

Á Skipagøtu called THW Kiel “one of the greatest clubs in Europe” with an “amazing” team. “It’s an honor for me to get to play there,” he said.

IK Sävehof stated that they are “proud that á Skipagøtu chose us to in the first place.” 

Previous articleLív, Jónas top Faroese list of most popular names
Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 Nordixis — Bravo Golf Spf

Privacy Policy