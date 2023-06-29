Faroese handball heroes falter at the hands of Serbia

Tantalizingly close to advancing to the semifinals at the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior (U21) World Championship, the Faroe Islands national handball team on Thursday suffered a three-goal margin defeat against a stronger Serbia.
Just short of entering the fight for earning a medal, the Faroes lost 30-27 to Serbia in the quarterfinal, with a half-time score of 17-12.
Regardless, whatever the final results of the remaining placement matches for the Faroese on Saturday and Sunday, this tournament has turned out a historic one for team Faroe in that they managed, for the first time ever, to reach this far in such a major competition.
The first placement match will be against Denmark on Saturday morning.
Goal scorers for the Faroese in the match against Serbia in Berlin on June 29th:
Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu 9
Óli Mittún 5
Rói Ellefsen á Skipagøtu 4
Janus Dam Djurhuus 3
Ísak Vedelsbøl 2
Pauli Mittún 2
Hákun West av Teigum 1
Sveinur Olafsson 1