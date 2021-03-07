Faroese Government eases Covid-related restrictions

Up to 200 people may now gather in organized groups, the Government of the Faroe Islands announced on March 5th as it presented a set of new recommendations related to combating Covid-19.

“Today we accelerate the pace of Faroese society – almost up to full speed,” Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen said at a press conference. “We have good reason to do so, because we have learned to live with the threat and because we have been quick to adapt. We have no infection now, because we have looked after each other.”

Thus from April 1st all vaccinated persons, whose vaccine was administered at least eight days prior, are not required to stay at home for six days after arrival to the Faroe Islands. Testing at the borders will continue until 30 June.

“It is tempting to let go of all precautions now, but this would be unwise,” the Prime Minister added. “This disease can appear again suddenly, and we want to maintain our favourable situation. In three months, most of us are likely to be vaccinated, which is why we must continue to be careful.”

Until after the Easter holidays, the following recommendations are in effect, however “in case of unexpected events, they may be changed again.”

New recommendations

Travel:

• PCR tests on the border until June 30th, until further notice. Travellers pay for the test.

• From April 1st all vaccinated travellers to the Faroe Islands, who have been vaccinated at least eight days prior will not need to self-isolate for six days after arrival.

• For everyone else, the recommendation to quarantine at home for six days and to test again after the sixth day after arrival will be in effect until June 1st.

• Children under 12 years will now be offered a PCR test at the border free of charge.

• Limited international travel is recommended, until vaccinations have been completed. After that, people will be referred to official travel guidelines on relevant websites.

Mass gatherings:

200 people may gather in organized groups, e.g. groups where tracking and tracing, if required, will be straightforward. After the Easter holidays, this recommendation will be reevaluated.

Event organizers are asked to contact the official Covid-19 Support (Koronaráðgevingin) for more information on how to manage arrangements according to official recommendations.

Public recommendations still in effect:

Apply good hygiene. Wash your hands often and well. Sanitize your hands if you do not have access to soap and water.

Couch and sneeze in your sleeve, not in your hands.

Limit physical contact with others, for example shaking hands, hugging etc.

Be especially careful in situations where many people are gathered.

Remember to keep two meters distance with others. In organized settings, such as in restaurants, theatres, and cinemas, one meter is sufficient.