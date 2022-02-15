Faroese-founded Vivino earns Wine Star Award

Wine app and marketplace Vivino, founded by Heini Zachariasen from Hoyvík, Faroe Islands, earned the Wine Star Award for Retailer/Marketplace of the Year earlier this week.

Hosted by American magazine Wine Enthusiast at the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, the Wine Enthusiast’s 22nd annual Wine Star Awards took place on February 7th.

“The black-tie gala honored the individuals and companies that significantly contributed to the success of the drinks world and celebrated their achievements in one of the most challenging years in an ever-changing landscape,” Wine Enthusiast reported.

The event began with an outdoor cocktail reception where guests tasted wines from various winners, we’re told.

“Tonight’s honorees have remained successful through unprecedented times, while at the same time, reaching new wine drinkers to create a rich and inclusive American wine culture,” Wine Enthusiast Chairman and CEO Adam Strum was quoted as saying during the awards ceremony. “We’ve been up against a convergence of headwinds that would have permanently damaged a less resilient industry than ours. And yet, in 2021, we stood strong and continued to prosper because of you, the people and the Wine Stars who represent our creative and ingenious industry.”

Listing a number of winners in various categories, the magazine added: “Vivino earned the Wine Star Award for Retailer/Marketplace of the Year.”

At the top of the article a large photo of the winners can be seen, with Zachariassen centrally positioned among a group of 19 persons.

Vivino is known as the world’s most downloaded mobile wine app and largest online wine marketplace. The Vivino app and marketplace allows users to look up reviews and the general price range of any wine by scanning the wine bottle. Users are also able to order their wine through the app.

Vivino was founded in Copenhagen in 2010 by Zachariassen together with Theis Søndergaard. In 2020, Zachariassen was named Entrepreneur of the Year at GP Bullhound’s Investor Allstar Awards. A year ago Vivino successfully raised 155 million USD in fresh capital.