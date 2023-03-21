fbpx
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Faroese documentary ‘Heartist’ nominated for NORDIC:DOX award

Screenshot from ‘Heartist’ showing painter Sigrun Gunnarsdóttir playing table tennis with her husband Tordur Niclasen.

A new Faroese documentary titled ‘Heartist’ premiered at the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX) on March 19th. Directed by Marianna Mørkøre & Beinta á Torkilsheyggi and produced by Kyk Pictures, the documentary explores the life and work of artist Sigrun Gunnarsdóttir, described as “one of the most important contemporary painters on the Faroe Islands.” 

“The colourful simplicity of her style has resonated with the art world, resulting in local and international recognition,” the description further read. 

“With aesthetically pleasing and carefully composed imagery, inspired by Sigrun’s own approach, this documentary delves into her artistic vision, her life’s journey, personal challenges and quirks.”

Originally ‘Heartist’ was meant to be a short film for the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands, however the project morphed into a full-fledged documentary, now nominated for the NORDIC:DOX award.

A total of 200 new films will be screening at this year’s CPH:DOX during March 15th to 26th.

Official trailer for ‘Heartist’:

 

