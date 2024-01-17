fbpx
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
HomeSportsFaroese bow out of EHF Euro 2024 as heroes
Sports

Faroese bow out of EHF Euro 2024 as heroes

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
80
Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, Player of the Match, against Poland, Berlin, January 15th, 2024. Image credits: Sverri Egholm—Portal.fo.

With a loss against Poland on Monday, the Faroese men’s handball team saw the end of their EHF Euro 2024 journey in Berlin.

Following a half-time score of 15-15, the match ended with a score of 32-28 in favor of the Poles.

The top scorer on the Faroese team, Hákun West av Teigum, netted 10 goals, closely followed by Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, who scored 9 goals while also ending up earning the title of Player of the Match. Vilhelm Poulsen, Rói Berg Hansen and Óli Mittún each scored two goals, whereas Teis Horn Rasmussen, Helgi Hildarson Hoydal and Leivur Mortensen each scored one. 

Slovenia and Norway advanced to the next round as the Faroe Islands and Poland were knocked out. Despite Monday’s defeat, the Faroese were in high spirits and the players on the national team were greeted as heroes upon their return to the Radisson Hotel, where about a thousand Faroese handball fans were staying.

This was indeed the first time ever that the Faroe Islands made it to the men’s EHF Euro championship, earning their first points in an EHF international championship. Handball Planet called the draw against Norway “one of the biggest results in the history of European handball.”

Faroese sports outlet Roysni.fo noted that “the young team won many European hearts” and “the fans shocked European handball, which will see more of the Faroe Islands in the future.”

Faroese results at Men’s EHF Euro 2024:
January 11th: Slovenia – Faroe Islands 32-29
January 13th: Faroe Islands – Norway 26-26
January 15th: Poland – Faroe Islands 32-28

Previous article
Faroe delivers historic shocker with sensational draw against handball heavyweight Norway
Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2024 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out. ?