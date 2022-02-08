fbpx
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Music

Faroese-Belgian duo wins ‘Best Live Band 2022’ at Flanders Folk Awards

By Alda Nielsdóttir
Oscar Beerten and Ragnar Finsson, a.k.a. Faroese-Belgian duo Raske Drenge. Image credits: Flanders Folk Network.

Faroese-Belgian folk music duo Raske Drenge have been awarded the ‘Best Live Band 2022’ at the Flanders Folk Awards, hosted by Flamish Folk Network.

The duo consists of Faroese singer and guitarist Ragnar Finsson, also known under solo stage name Horrse, and Belgian violinist Oscar Beerten. 

The pair, who were awarded the prize on February 2nd, met a few years ago at a folk music school in Sweden, and in 2020 they released their first album, which among other things features their popular new interpretations of Faroese folk ballads.

Alda Nielsdóttir
