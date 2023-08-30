Faroese band Aggrasoppar to perform at Hamburg’s Reeperbahn

Faroese music group Aggrasoppar will be performing live in September at this year’s Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany, Faroe Music Export reports.

“The festival gathers musicians and industry professionals from all over the world and takes place on the legendary [Reeperbahn] street in Hamburg for four days in September,” FMX noted.

With Aggrasoppar now headed for one of the biggest and most important showcase festivals in Europe, the group, which consists of Dania O. Tausen, Eyðfinn Bogason Lamhauge, and Trygvi Danielsen, won the Faroese Sement music contest back in April. A month later they performed at the SPOT Festival in Aarhus, Denmark, then played two concerts at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton, England.

Agrrasoppar are scheduled to perform on the last day of the Reeperbahn Festival, which takes place from September 20th to 23rd.

In addition to having secured a spot at Reeperbahn, FMX also announced that Aggrasoppar had signed up with French booking agency Voulez Vous Danser, “a collaboration which will hopefully mean more European concert and festival gigs for Aggrasoppar in the coming years.”

Trygvi Danielsen of Aggrasoppar said that the group members are “very excited for the future, with the upcoming festival in Hamburg and other gigs, which are yet to be announced.”