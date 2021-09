Sørvágur’s evening school program is offering a course in Faroese as a Second Language, according to Vagar Municipality. “Registration will be at the Sørvágur School Library on Thursday September 9th from 18:00 to 20:00,” a news item stated. “Everyone signing up will be screened regarding their skills in Faroese in consultation with the teacher, Petra Olsen.”

“Semester start will be on Monday September 20th,” we’re told, “where more information will be given.”