Faroese artist Reiley wins run to represent Denmark at Eurovision Song Contest

Faroese TikTok sensation Reiley ended up winning the Melodi Grand Prix with the song ‘Breaking My Heart’—thus becoming Denmark’s officially selected entry for this year’s iteration of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England.

While the Faroe Islands remains ineligible to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest as a nation, some Faroese music artists have participated in the Danish, Swedish, and Icelandic national competitions for the international TV spectacle. Reiley is the first Faroese person ever to become the representative of a nation at Eurovision.

“I’m so thrilled, this is an amazing experience,” Reiley stated right after winning Denmark’s selection competition on Saturday. “Let’s have a song from Denmark that can qualify for the finals. Let’s do this! I’ll make you proud!”

Reiley, whose given name is Rani Petersen comes from Tórshavn. He had his breakthrough on social media after uploading his first TikTok video in 2019. His blend of creative skills perfectly lent themselves to social media, and his videos have since captivated a massive audience of over 10 million followers, especially in South Korea and elsewhere in East Asia.