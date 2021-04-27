Faroese acts Joe & The Shitboys, Greta Svabo Bech, Marius DC to perform at UK’s biggest music festival

For the first time since 2008, Faroese music artists will be joining the line-up at the United Kingdom’s biggest music festival, Artists at The Great Escape Festival.

Three Faroese acts will be joining this year’s festival in Brighton, England on May 12th – 15th: Joe & The Shitboys, Greta Svabo Bech, and Marius DC.

What all these have in common is that they’ve recently released music for the UK market.

Joe & The Shitboys are a punk group consisting of singer Joe, guitarist Ziggy Shit, and bassist Sammy Shit. The group was featured on last year’s NME100 list of essential new artists.

Greta Svabo Bech is a singer-songwriter from Tórshavn, who first became known for her work with Canadian producer Deadmau5. The producer’s song “Raise Your Weapon”, which featured vocals from Greta, hit the 100 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Dance Record at the 2011 Grammy Awards, making Greta the first Faroese artist to be nominated for such an award.

Marius DC, whose real name is Marius Dam Christophersen, is a hip hop artist, who began his rapping career at the young age of 13. At 15 he released the EP The MZA EP, which earned him four FMA nominations last year and an award for Best New Artist.