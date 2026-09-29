Faroes survive late Moldova onslaught to claim another 1-1 draw

The Faroe Islands men’s national football team earlier today secured a lucky 1-1 draw against Moldova in Chisinau after a collapsing final half-hour.

The Faroese side took the lead in the 25th minute when Viljormur Davidsen confidently converted a penalty won by Géza Dávid Turi. This marked Davidsen’s 7th international goal in his 95th appearance.

However, the game shifted dramatically after the hour mark when Hanus Sørensen and Turi were substituted off. Moldova equalized in the 66th minute through a spectacular direct free kick from Sergiu Percuin.

Following the equalizer, the Faroese team struggled under intense pressure from the hosts. A combination of heroics from goalkeeper Mattias H. Lamhauge, crucial defensive blocks by center-backs Samuel Johansen Chukwudi, Gunnar Vatnhamar, and Andrias Edmundsson, alongside the post and the crossbar, managed to preserve the point.

The Faroe Islands is now preparing for their next UEFA Nations League challenge—against Slovakia, on home turf, at Tórsvøllur, on Friday.