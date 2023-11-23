Faroe sends 500,000 DKK in aid to Somalia

Earlier this month, the Faroe Islands Red Cross announced that they, together with the Faroese government, would donate 500,000 DKK (67,000 EUR) in humanitarian aid for Somalia, a country hit by extreme drought.

The money will go to providing basic healthcare for people in areas where medicine and healthcare is a scarcity, we’re told.

“The Faroe Islands Red Cross is among the organizations supporting the mobile healthcare clinics in Somalia which provide basic healthcare services and medicine to areas where health care is in short supply,” the charity organization stated. “Somalia is suffering from the worst drought in decades, and many have lost their livestock and livelihood. Along with their partners, the Red Crescent in Somalia does what it can to support those who are struggling because of the drought.”

In other news, the Government of the Faroe Islands last month also announced that it would be donating a total of one million DKK (134,000 EUR) in foreign aid to three countries, in collaboration with the Faroe Islands Red Cross. Israel and Palestine would each receive 400,000 DKK (54,000 EUR), and Afganistan, hit by a terrible earthquake, would receive 200,000 DKK (27,000 EUR).