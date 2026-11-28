The Faroese women’s national handball team wrapped up their Golden League campaign—and their final preparations for the upcoming European Championship—on Saturday with a 36–24 loss to a dominant Danish side in Trondheim, Norway.

Playing their second and final match of the Golden League warm-up tournament in Stjørdalshallen, the Faroe Islands initially managed to keep pace with their Nordic neighbors. Bolstered by the return of Maria Pálsdóttir Nólsoy to the lineup, Claus Mogensen’s squad matched Denmark goal-for-goal through the opening quarter-hour, reaching a 6-6 tie.

However, the Faroese attack soon stalled, allowing Denmark to rattle off six unanswered goals. Led by strong first-half performances from backcourt player Helena Elver and winger Elma Halilcevic, the Danes established a commanding 17-10 lead by halftime.

Danish head coach Helle Thomsen rotated her squad heavily in the second half, fielding an almost entirely new lineup. The changes did little to disrupt Denmark’s rhythm, and their lead continued to grow as the Faroese side struggled to break through the Danish defense. Capitalizing on several late Danish turnovers, the Faroe Islands managed to trim the deficit slightly in the closing minutes to finish with a 12-goal margin.

Despite the defeat, the match marked an improvement over the Faroe Islands’ tournament opener on Thursday, where they fell 41-23 to Norway.

The national team will now return home to the Faroe Islands for a final block of training before departing for Poland on Thursday, December 3. The Faroe Islands will play all three of their preliminary group stage matches in Katowice, competing in a tough group alongside France, host nation Poland, and Ukraine.

The Faroese squad will open their European Championship campaign against Ukraine on Saturday, December 5.