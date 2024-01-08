Faroe Islands to host International Island Games 2027

The Faroe Islands will be hosting the Island Games in 2027, the International Island Games Association announced in late December.

“This decision stems from several factors, many of them resulting from the pandemic and the necessary measures taken by the Council of Ynys Môn and the Welsh Government due to the pressure on public sector finances,” the IIGA noted.

Initially, the Faroes were scheduled to host the Island Games in 2031. However, Ynys Môn, which was originally scheduled to organize the games in 2027, has withdrawn; following a joint decision from the Ynys Môn IGA and the Executive Committee of the International Island Games Association, the Faroe Islands declared their readiness to take on the Island Games 2027.

“The Island Games will reach the Faroe Islands a bit earlier than expected,” Prime Minister Aksel V. Johannesen said in a statement following the IGA announcement. “However, we will be all set and excited to welcome the Island Games family in 2027,” he added.

“Let’s hope the Games will turn out a success and create lasting memories for everyone. Next we will dive into the preparations with sleeves rolled up, fully committed.”

The chair of the IIGA, Jörgen Pettersson, commended the ambitious decision, taken in a situation that affects 24 Member Islands and sporting communities worldwide.

”The Faroe Islands have shown great responsibility and stepped in when another of our Member Islands faced challenges that could not be handled,” Mr. Pettersson said. “This is the way the Island Games family works. We share success, and we share challenges.”

The next International Island Games, the 20th iteration since 1985, will be taking place in Orkney in 2025. After the Faroe Islands’ hosting of the games in 2027, the birthplace of the Island Games, the Isle of Man, is slated to host them in 2029. The Faroes have previously only once hosted the Games, back in 1989.

Elin Heðinsdóttir Joensen, president of the Faroese Confederation of Sports and Olympic Committee, ÍSF, expressed her excitement about the decision to host the games sooner than originally planned. It “feels like a dream come true,” she was quoted as saying.

“We are sorry to hear that Ynys Môn had to defer their plans for 2027 but we are also happy on behalf of Faroese sports and our Island Games Association to be able to offer our services as a Host Island,” Ms. Joensen said. “We are ready and feel a massive support from the Faroese community. Together we want to demonstrate that the Islands Games in 2027 are in safe hands.”