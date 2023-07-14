Faroe Islands to host 2031 International Island Games

The Executive Committee of the International Island Games Association (IIGA) has declared the Faroe Islands the “preferred bidder for the 2031 games,” the Faroese Confederation of Sports and Olympic Committee (ĺSF) stated in an announcement.

“At the annual general meeting of the Ececutive Committee of the IIGA [on July 10th], it was agreed that the Faroe Islands is to host the 2031 International Island Games,” the ĺSF announcement read. “This means preparatory work for the 2031 International Island Games can now commence.”

The biannual multi-sports event, currently being held on Guernsey in the Channel Islands, was hosted by the Faroes in 1989. The time span from the first Faroese hosting in 1989 to the second one, in 2031, will be 42 years.

“The 1989 International Island Games were a major event in Faroese sports history and in general for the Faroese society,” the ĺSF added.

“There’s no doubt that the 2031 Games will also be a very special event for the Faroes,” Elin Heðinsdóttir Joensen, president of the ĺSF was quoted as saying.

Reportedly 150 Faroese athletes participated in the 2023 International Island Games, which began on July 8th and end today, winning in total 16 Gold, 21 Silver and 26 Bronze medals.