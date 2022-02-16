Faroe Islands renewable power generation hit all-time high in January

Renewable electricity generation saw an all-time high in the first month of 2022, Faroese utility SEV reports. According to a statement from the energy provider, a total 24 GWh were produced from hydro power, wind power, biomass as well as solar power during January.

“Total electricity consumption reached nearly 39 GWh of which close to 38 percent came from thermal power while a little over 62 pc. derived from renewables,” SEV said. “45 pc. derived from hydro power, 15 pc. from wind power, 2 pc. from biomass and 38 pc. from thermal power, respectively. Solar power is still on a trial basis and electricity generation from solar power is very low, especially this time of the year.”