Faroe Islands national football team extends contract with Ericson as head coach

Håkan Ericson, who has managed the Faroe Islands national football team since December 2019, has agreed to extend his contract for another two years, the Faroe Islands Football Association, FSF announced.

“Our collaboration has been great from day one, and so have the results during this period of time,” FSF president Christian Andreasen said during a press briefing. “Hence it did not take long to agree to a new contract and we’re excited to announce two more years with Håkan Ericson,” Mr. Andreasen added.

Ericson, a Swede, replaced Lars Olsen, a Dane, almost four years ago. Since then the Faroese national team has played 34 official matches, of which eight ended in victory for the Faroese and nine ended in a draw.

Ericson’s achievements before taking over as head coach of the Faroe Islands national team include winning the UEFA European Championship for Sweden’s national under-21 football team in 2015, which earned him an award for manager of the year.

In an interview with this publication in January 2020, Ericson listed “the challenge itself”, “the chance to work with a small hardowrking association with people who are passionate” and “the opportunity to work in a different culture and fantastic place” as reasons for his interest in the Faroe management position.