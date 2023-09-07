fbpx
Friday, September 8, 2023
HomeSportsFaroe Islands national football team extends contract with Ericson as head coach
Sports

Faroe Islands national football team extends contract with Ericson as head coach

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
2
Håkan Ericson, right, with FSF president Christian Andreasen, celebrating the extension of his contract as head coach of the Faroe Islands national football team, in Tórshavn, August 28th, 2023. Image credits: Bjarni Enghamar—FSF.

Håkan Ericson, who has managed the Faroe Islands national football team since December 2019, has agreed to extend his contract for another two years, the Faroe Islands Football Association, FSF announced.

“Our collaboration has been great from day one, and so have the results during this period of time,” FSF president Christian Andreasen said during a press briefing. “Hence it did not take long to agree to a new contract and we’re excited to announce two more years with Håkan Ericson,” Mr. Andreasen added.

Ericson, a Swede, replaced Lars Olsen, a Dane, almost four years ago. Since then the Faroese national team has played 34 official matches, of which eight ended in victory for the Faroese and nine ended in a draw.

Ericson’s achievements before taking over as head coach of the Faroe Islands national team include winning the UEFA European Championship for Sweden’s national under-21 football team in 2015, which earned him an award for manager of the year.

In an interview with this publication in January 2020, Ericson listed “the challenge itself”, “the chance to work with a small hardowrking association with people who are passionate” and “the opportunity to work in a different culture and fantastic place” as reasons for his interest in the Faroe management position.

Previous article
Catholic Church discontinues Franciscan Order in Faroe over red tape issues
Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2023 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

?
This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out.