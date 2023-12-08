Faroe Islands air passenger volume to set new record

2023 is on track to become a record-breaking year for air passenger volume in the Faroe Islands.

During the first 11 months of this year, nearly 409,000 travelers passed through Vagar Airport, nearing the record 424,000 who passed through in 2019.

For comparison, 400,000 travelers passed through the airport during the first 11 months of 2019, according to statistics published on Vagar Airport’s website.

That means merely 15,500 air passengers are needed during December 2023 to break the previous record, as Vagar Airport CEO Regin I. Jakobsen noted in an interview with broadcaster KvF, adding that he expect the number to pass beyond that.

Meanwhile the first 11 months of 2022 saw 406,500 people pass through the airport terminal gates, about twice as much as in the two previous years which were heavily affected by Covidian restrictions.