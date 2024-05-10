fbpx
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Sports

Faroe Islands 34 – 27 North Macedonia: Straight home win in World Handball Championship qualifier

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
Team Faroe’s top scorer Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu in action against North Macedonia, Tórshavn, May 8th, 2024. Image credits: Sverri Egholm—Portal.fo.

On Wednesday, the Faroese men’s national handball team beat their opponents from North Macedonia by seven goals at the Høllin á Hálsi venue in Tórshavn.

The Faroese team came on top from the beginning and concluded the World Championship qualifier with 34 goals against North Macedonia’s 27. By half-time, the Faroese were leading with 18 goals against 14.

This was the first of two qualifying matches against North Macedonia for the 2025 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship, which will be hosted by Croatia, Denmark and Norway early next year.

The second match is slated to take place in Skopje, North Macedonia on Sunday May 12th.

Faroese goal scorers in Wednesday’s match:
• Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu 10
• Óli Mittún 6
• Hákun West av Teigum 6
• Vilhelm Poulsen 5
• Leivur Mortensen 5
• Kjartan Johansen 1
• Teis Horn Rasmussen 1

