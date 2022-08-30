fbpx
Friday, September 2, 2022
HomeSportsFaroe footballer Klæmint Olsen ranked among world’s top goal scorers
Sports

Faroe footballer Klæmint Olsen ranked among world’s top goal scorers

Alda Nielsdóttir
By Alda Nielsdóttir
0
265
Klæmint Olsen in action for NSI Runavik during the UEFA Europa League First Round Qualifier between Aberdeen and NSI Runavik at Pittodrie Stadium on August 27, 2020, in Aberdeen, Scotland. Image credits: Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Runavík football club NSÍ’s Klæmint Olsen as one of the world’s top single-club goal scorers of the 21st century.

As of August 22nd, Olsen ranked number eight on the list of 11 top goal scorers for any single club, having scored 257 goals for his team since 2007.

At the top of the list are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who had scored 672 and 450 goals for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Below Klæmint Olsen we find celebrity players such as Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane, who had scored 250 and 253 goals for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United respectively.

Previous articleRegatta 2022: Highlights — video
Next articleFaroese As a Second Language: New season to start on Monday
Alda Nielsdóttir
Alda Nielsdóttir
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2022 Nordixis — Bravo Golf Spf

Privacy Policy