Faroe footballer Klæmint Olsen ranked among world’s top goal scorers

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Runavík football club NSÍ’s Klæmint Olsen as one of the world’s top single-club goal scorers of the 21st century.

As of August 22nd, Olsen ranked number eight on the list of 11 top goal scorers for any single club, having scored 257 goals for his team since 2007.

At the top of the list are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who had scored 672 and 450 goals for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Below Klæmint Olsen we find celebrity players such as Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane, who had scored 250 and 253 goals for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United respectively.