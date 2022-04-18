Faroe 25 – 33 Germany: Still proud to reach 2nd round of World Men’s Handball Championship

On Saturday, the Faroe Islands played their second IHF World Handball Championship match against Germany in Tórshavn, and alas, as with the away match, the Faroese ended up losing.

The room was filed with spectators — with all 1700 tickets having been sold out the day before the match, and the German team did not have as easy a time securing the lead as they did in Kiel.

27 minutes into the first half, the Faroese took the lead with the first half of the match ended with a Faroese lead of 16 goals against Germany’s 15.

It didn’t last long, however, and Germany ended up winning the match with 33 goals against the Faroese team’s 27. This time, the Faroese only lost by six goals instead of the previous match’s eight.

The loss on Saturday means that the Faroe Islands did not advance to the final rounds of the IHF World Handball Championship. Still, the Faroese can be proud that the team got this far, this being the first time the Faroese national team made it to the second round of the Championship playoffs.

Goals:

Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu 9

Pætur Mikkjalson 5

Hákun West av Teigum 4

Kjartan Johansen 3

Peter Krogh 2

Tróndur Mikkelsen 1

Leivur Mortensen 1

Niklas Selvig 1

Helgi Hildarson Hoydal 1