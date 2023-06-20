Faroe 0 – 3 Czechia: A scrappy affair

The Faroe Islands succumbed to their first defeat of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at the hands of a clinical Czechia team in Tórshavn on Saturday June 17th.

History was against the Faroes even before a ball was kicked, having lost all over their previous five encounters with the Czech Republic without scoring a goal.

And against a strong Czechia side currently ranked 38th in the world and containing many elite players such as Tomáš Souček, Vladimír Coufal Adam Hložek, amongst others, the Faroese knew they had their work cut out.

In addition, the home side was missing multiple important players, with talismanic duo Jóan Símun Edmundsson and Brandur Hendriksson still recovering from long-term injuries and captain Hallur Hansson not returning to action until at least the end of summer, and even worse, Meinhard Olsen and Patrik Johannesen out until the new year (get well soon lads!).

Czechia opened the scoring on the 14th minute after the Faroes reacted slowly to a short corner routine, and Ladislav Krejčí glanced home Adam Hložek’s cross.

The rest of the half was played prominently in the home side’s half as a scrappy affair ensued, with chances at a premium. So it was especially frustrating for Landsliðið that Czechia doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time from a perfectly executed long-range curling effort from Václav Černý.

The second half saw a spirited Faroese display without ever troubling the Czech goal. And with 15 minutes to go, the away side sealed victory thanks to another left-footed curler from Černý.

Here are my player ratings:

1) Teitur Gestsson — 7/10

3) Viljormur Davidsen — 6/10

16) Gunnar Vatnhamar — 6/10

15) Odmar Faero — 6/10

4) Heini Vatnsdal — 6/10

14) Gilli Rólantsson — 5.5/10

7) Jóannes Bjartalíð — 5.5/10

22) Jakup Andreasen — 6/10

10) Solvi Vatnhamar — 5.5/10

20) René Shaki Joensen — 5.5/10

19) Petur Knudsen — 5.5/10

14) Jóan Símun Edmundsson (58th minute for Petur Knudsen) — 6.5/10

8) Hanus Sørensen (58th minute for Jóannes Bjartalíð) — 6/10

21) Hannes Agnarsson (83rd minute for Gilli Rólantsson) — N/A

13) Rógvi Baldvinsson (83rd minute for Jakup Andreasen) — N/A

17) Stefan Radosavljević (83rd minute for Solvi Vatnhamar) — N/A

Coach Håkan Ericson — 5.5/10. Plagued by injuries, Håkan set up to contain Czechia, but this played right into their hands, as the opposition’s high press ensured they were camped in the Faroe half from the get-go with no out ball. The team lacked belief and cohesion, as well as being guilty of too many misplaced passes, as shown by the fact that they had just one effort at goal in the whole match.

Three points today?

Reflecting on the game, captain Viljormur Davidsen remarked: “It was a hard game, and we couldn’t find our play. We are very disappointed about the performance and the game. We had hope and expected more from ourselves. We need to bounce back at the next game.”

Hanus Sørensen added: “We knew it would be a tough game, where we had to do everything right and keep them from scoring easy goals. And we keep them away from a lot, but they just have so much quality. We still believe that we can get the three points on Tuesday.”

The Faroe Islands will be hoping to bounce back against Albania on today Tuesday, with kick-off at 19:45 BST at Tórsvøllur.