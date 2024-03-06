FarCargo makes history as first load takes off

Air freight to and from the Faroe Islands has moved to a new level with the introduction of FarCargo, a dedicated freight airline that began cargo operations yesterday. On the previous day, FarCargo’s aircraft—a converted Boeing 757 passionately named Eysturoy after the island hosting its owner’s headquarters—arrived at Vagar Airport for the first time to the cheers of crowds, with a grand reception held the following day at the airport terminal.

Meanwhile, to accommodate the new operator, a special cargo terminal has been completed in one of the existing buildings at Vagar Airport.

Built in 2001, the former passenger plane has a hold capacity of 35 tonnes. The primary function will be to fly salmon products from Bakkafrost to clients in the United States, initially twice a week and later more frequently, ultimately five times a week, according to FarCargo chief executive Birgir Nielsen.

“On March 5th, 2024, at 19:22 local time, FarCargo’s Boeing 757, named Eysturoy, departed the Faroe Islands for New Jersey, USA for the very first time,” FarCargo announced last night. “The cargo onboard is premium fresh salmon from Bakkafrost, harvested in the Faroe Islands.”

No wonder the historic occasion was celebrated in the Faroese media. As the cargo plane took off on Tuesday evening, carrying its first load of fresh salmon from FarCargo owner Bakkafrost, a new reality has emerged—a major exporter in the Faroe Islands now ships fresh fish overseas by air in quantities. Simultaneously, new opportunities for imports by air present themselves with all the capacity available on the return flights.

