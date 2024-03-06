fbpx
Thursday, March 7, 2024
HomeAviation, Ports & ShippingFarCargo makes history as first load takes off
Aviation, Ports & ShippingBusinessFisheries & Aquaculture

FarCargo makes history as first load takes off

Bui Tyril
By Bui Tyril
0
54
The Eysturoy welcomed at Vagar Airport with water cannons spraying on March 4th, 2024. Image credits: Bjarni Árting Rubeksen—KVF.

Air freight to and from the Faroe Islands has moved to a new level with the introduction of FarCargo, a dedicated freight airline that began cargo operations yesterday. On the previous day, FarCargo’s aircraft—a converted Boeing 757 passionately named Eysturoy after the island hosting its owner’s headquarters—arrived at Vagar Airport for the first time to the cheers of crowds, with a grand reception held the following day at the airport terminal.

Meanwhile, to accommodate the new operator, a special cargo terminal has been completed in one of the existing buildings at Vagar Airport.

The Eysturoy loaded for the first time, shortly before taking off on March 5th, 2024. Image credits: Birgir Nielsen—FarCargo.

Built in 2001, the former passenger plane has a hold capacity of 35 tonnes. The primary function will be to fly salmon products from Bakkafrost to clients in the United States, initially twice a week and later more frequently, ultimately five times a week, according to FarCargo chief executive Birgir Nielsen.

“On March 5th, 2024, at 19:22 local time, FarCargo’s Boeing 757, named Eysturoy, departed the Faroe Islands for New Jersey, USA for the very first time,” FarCargo announced last night. “The cargo onboard is premium fresh salmon from Bakkafrost, harvested in the Faroe Islands.”

No wonder the historic occasion was celebrated in the Faroese media. As the cargo plane took off on Tuesday evening, carrying its first load of fresh salmon from FarCargo owner Bakkafrost, a new reality has emerged—a major exporter in the Faroe Islands now ships fresh fish overseas by air in quantities. Simultaneously, new opportunities for imports by air present themselves with all the capacity available on the return flights.

Read more…

Previous article
Týr, Eivør, Lena Anderssen, Highasakite, Uriah Heep: Faroese music festivals announce lineups
Bui Tyril
Bui Tyrilhttps://local.fo
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Recent

Load more

ABOUT US

Local.fo is the only news outlet in the Faroe Islands exclusively covering Faroese news in English. Read more...

Contact us: contact@local.fo

Advertise on Local.fo

FOLLOW US

© 2018-2024 All Rights Reserved • Tyril & Olsen

Privacy Policy

This website collects data via Google Analytics. Click here to opt in. Click here to opt out. ?