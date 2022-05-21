Experience amazing Suðuroy from the other side

SPONSORED. Actionboat.fo offers truly stunning trips around the shorelines of Suðuroy by rigid inflatable boat (RIB).

Our most popular tour goes along the rocky beaches of the west coast of the island — an unforgettable, 90-minute boat tour that takes you up close to the steep cliffs ranging from Vágseiði to Beinisvørð and Akraberg, depending on weather conditions. You will experience first-hand a wealth of awe-inspiring sights and sounds from the most compelling perspectives.

Be sure to book your trip by contacting us.

Website: https://actionboat.fo

Email: actionboat.fo@gmail.com

Telephone: +298 213359

