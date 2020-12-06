Electro pop artist Sakaris releases new single and music video

On November 20th, Faroese electro artist Sakaris released his latest single along with a music video. “Breathe” is the first single from his upcoming album I Can Do Better, to be released on 15 January 2021.

Sakaris’s latest music video, which was shot in Reykjavík, Iceland, depicts a different kind of love story — wherein everything gets turned on its head and becomes as pitiful as it can possibly get.

Sakaris is known for electric pop hits like “I Put On This Dress Only For You”, “Music Is Never Gonna Make Me Rich” and “Aalborg”.