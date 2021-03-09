Eivør wins four prizes at this year’s Faroe Music Awards

With 14 awards were on the for line this year’s Faroese Music Awards on March 8th, Saturday’s big winner was Eivør who claimed four awards.

Not unlike last year’s FMA show, the event had to be handled somewhat differently due to the ongoing public health concerns, this time around with government-owned broadcaster KvF as main sponsor.

Apart from winning an award for ‘Female Singer of the Year’, ‘Album Cover of the Year’ for her album Segl, and ‘Music Video of the Year’ for “Sleep On It”, the lyrics to her song “Mánasegl”, written by author Marjun Syderbø Kjelnæs, were also named ‘Lyrics of the Year’.

Below is the full list of this year’s FMA winners.

Pop/Rock Category:

• Female Singer of the Year: Eivør

• Male Singer of the Year: Teitur

• Album of the Year: Modern Era — Teitur

• Song of the Year: Kanska — Einangran

Open Category:

• Singer or Solo Artist of the Year: Jákup Lützen

• Album or Concert of the Year: Kata — 1902

• Composition of the Year: Bei — performed by Konsørn, composed by Jan Rúni Poulsen and Mathias Kapnas

• New Name of the Year: Brimheim

• Music Video of the Year: Sleep On It — performed by Eivør, video by Einar Egils & Elias K. Hansen

• Album Cover of the Year: Segl — Eivør

• Lyrics of the Year: Mánasegl — written by Marjun Syderbø Kjelnæs, performed Eivør

• Producer of the Year: Høgni Lisberg

• Listener Award: Hallur Joensen

• Special Honor: Robert McBirnie