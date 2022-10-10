Duo behind ‘Trom’ developing new geopolitical thriller series

TV crime drama ‘Trom’ creator Tórfinnur Jákupsson and producer Jón Hammer are planning to release a new Faroese geopolitical thriller, according to Variety.

The duo has recently launched GRÓ Studios, the first film and television studio of its kind in the Faroe Islands. The new venture, as per its own website, is “involved in all aspects of development through production and sales.”

In mid-February of this year, ‘Trom’, the first ever Faroese crime drama series premiered on streaming service Viaplay and this summer the series likewise aired on BBC, receiving rave reviews in the UK.

The first project in development at GRÓ Studios is geopolitical thriller series ‘Tinganes’, Jákupsson and Hammer said in an interview with Variety. The four-hour series is based on the 2019 political crime novel ‘Vit Føroya fólk’ (‘We the People of the Faroes’), the debut novel by the first-ever Faroese public prosecutor Bjørk Maria Kunoy.

“The title of the series refers to the corridors of power of the Faroese government and one of the oldest parliaments in the world,” Jákupsson pointed out in the interview. He went on to note that the story of the series is partly inspired by real events. “In its 1946 independence referendum, the Faroese people went to the voting booths to decide whether the Faroes should be a part of the Danish Kingdom, the only time this has happened. Even though a small majority chose independence, this democratic outcome was not recognized, with the Danish King ultimately dissolving the Faroese Parliament in favor of a new election. This series questions whether history might soon repeat itself.”

According to Jákupsson and Hammer, the ‘Tinganes’ project has already received interest from local and international partners, with production of the series expected to take place in 2023.

“Hammer is betting on a combined broadcasting and streaming financing model,” Variety wrote, quoting the producer, however, to underscore that “nothing has been signed as of yet.”